Cajun Navy Rescue Efforts Underway In The Carolinas Todd Terrell, founder and president of the United Cajun Navy joins NPR's Ari Shapiro to talk about the volunteer group's rescue efforts underway in the Carolinas.

Cajun Navy Rescue Efforts Underway In The Carolinas National Cajun Navy Rescue Efforts Underway In The Carolinas Cajun Navy Rescue Efforts Underway In The Carolinas Audio will be available later today. Todd Terrell, founder and president of the United Cajun Navy joins NPR's Ari Shapiro to talk about the volunteer group's rescue efforts underway in the Carolinas. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor