Remembering Broadway Star Marin Mazzie Actress Marin Mazzie has died of ovarian cancer at age 57. Mazzie had a three-decade career, with her breakout role playing Clara in Stephen Sondheim's Passion in 1994. She was in Ragtime, Kiss Me Kate and The King and I, among other plays.

