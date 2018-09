Massachusetts Gas Leaks Set Off Series Of Explosions Three Massachusetts communities are recovering from a series of natural gas explosions that rocked the towns Thursday. At least one person was killed. Residents have a lot of questions.

Massachusetts Gas Leaks Set Off Series Of Explosions National Massachusetts Gas Leaks Set Off Series Of Explosions Massachusetts Gas Leaks Set Off Series Of Explosions Audio will be available later today. Three Massachusetts communities are recovering from a series of natural gas explosions that rocked the towns Thursday. At least one person was killed. Residents have a lot of questions. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor