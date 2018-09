Alan Yang Of 'Master Of None' Brings New Series 'Forever' To Amazon Master of None co-creator Alan Yang has a new Amazon series starring Maya Rudolph and Fred Armisen, who play a married couple in the afterlife. NPR visits the set in Malibu to see how they manage to escape being tethered together "forever."

