Hurricane Florence Arrives In South Carolina Hundreds of thousands are without power in North Carolina after Hurricane Florence made landfall. Meanwhile, the storm has begun to rip through South Carolina, where the worst is likely still ahead.

Hurricane Florence Arrives In South Carolina National Hurricane Florence Arrives In South Carolina Hundreds of thousands are without power in North Carolina after Hurricane Florence made landfall. Meanwhile, the storm has begun to rip through South Carolina, where the worst is likely still ahead. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor