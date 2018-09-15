Fresh Air Weekend: Michael Che And Colin Jost Of 'SNL'; Chef José Andrés

This week:

Michael Che And Colin Jost On 'SNL,' Hosting The Emmys And Hating Twitter: The SNL head writers have different attitudes toward co-hosting the Emmy awards Monday night. Jost admits to being nervous, but Che says, "It's comedy! ... There's nothing to be afraid of."

After Hurricane Maria, Chef José Andrés Had A 'Crazy Dream' To Feed Puerto Rico: The James Beard award-winning chef started out preparing food for doctors and nurses. Then calls started pouring in from across the island. The message was clear, he says: "The island is hungry."

You can listen to the original interviews here:

