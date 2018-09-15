Panel Questions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Right now, panel, it is time for you to answer some questions about this week's news. P.J., NASA is trying to bring back manned space flight, and one of their ideas is to add what to rockets?

P.J. O'ROURKE: Oh, you know, cocktail service.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: That would get you on board.

O'ROURKE: It would. It would.

SAGAL: No. This is actually a money-raising venture.

O'ROURKE: They're going to advertise.

SAGAL: They are.

O'ROURKE: Yeah.

SAGAL: They're going to add corporate logos to the spaceships.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

O'ROURKE: Yeah.

PAULA POUNDSTONE: Oh.

O'ROURKE: Viagra is...

(LAUGHTER)

O'ROURKE: ...Comes to mind.

SAGAL: Oh, you're absolutely right.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: I mean, think - no, you're right, P.J. Think about it. I mean, because what do they call the rockets - like, Falcon Heavy? That's nice.

POUNDSTONE: Yeah.

SAGAL: But imagine, you know, the majestic sight of, like, the Viagra Ramrod Express...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: ...Launching straight to heaven.

O'ROURKE: Yeah.

SAGAL: That will...

POUNDSTONE: Plus, I think every astronaut wants that spaceship to stay up as long as it can.

SAGAL: Exactly.

(LAUGHTER)

O'ROURKE: There you go.

SAGAL: The head of NASA, Jim Bridenstine, said he's considering allowing companies to buy naming rights to rockets as well as allowing astronauts to appear on things like cereal boxes, making Wheaties the second brand, after Pampers, to feature people on the box who are wearing diapers.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: But this'll spread. Like, whenever astronauts call Mission Control, we'll hear things like, Houston, we have a problem, but it's nothing Ace Hardware can't fix.

(SOUNDBITE OF MECO'S "STAR WARS THEME/CANTINA BAND")

