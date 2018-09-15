Predictions

Our panelists predict, after Cynthia Nixon's bagel order fiasco, who will be the next person scandalized by food.

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, who will be the next person to be brought low by food? Negin Farsad.

NEGIN FARSAD: Now that we know that Elon Musk smokes pot, he's going to have epic munchies, which are going to force him to engineer the largest multifunction Cheeto that will also orbit the Earth as he snacks on it.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: P.J. O'Rourke.

P.J. O'ROURKE: It's Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. She triggers the whole cultural appropriation thing by going to Taco Bell and ordering the tuna melt burrito.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Paula Poundstone.

PAULA POUNDSTONE: Betsy DeVos will eat with students at a school, only her meal is delivered from an upscale restaurant. Yes, she explains, but I need nutrition.

(CHEERING)

O'ROURKE: I'm so telling her where you live.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of it happens, you can bet we'll ask about it right here on WAIT WAIT.... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks, also, to Negin Farsad, P.J. O'Rourke, Paula Poundstone. Thanks to all of you for listening.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: I'm Peter Sagal, and we'll see you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: This is NPR.

