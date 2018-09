Hurricane Florence: North Carolina Evacuations Mandatory evacuations were issued for Fayetteville, N.C., earlier Saturday as a result of Tropical Storm Florence. NPR's Michel Martin speaks with city's Mayor Mitch Colvin about the situation.

Hurricane Florence: North Carolina Evacuations Hurricane Florence: North Carolina Evacuations Hurricane Florence: North Carolina Evacuations Audio will be available later today. Mandatory evacuations were issued for Fayetteville, N.C., earlier Saturday as a result of Tropical Storm Florence. NPR's Michel Martin speaks with city's Mayor Mitch Colvin about the situation. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor