10 Years After The Financial Crisis: Early Warning Signs On the 10th anniversary of the collapse of Lehman Brothers, NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Sheila Bair, the former FDIC chair who sounded an early warning about the financial crisis.

10 Years After The Financial Crisis: Early Warning Signs 10 Years After The Financial Crisis: Early Warning Signs 10 Years After The Financial Crisis: Early Warning Signs Audio will be available later today. On the 10th anniversary of the collapse of Lehman Brothers, NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Sheila Bair, the former FDIC chair who sounded an early warning about the financial crisis. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor