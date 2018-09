10 Years After The Financial Crisis: St. Louis Autoworkers Ten years after the Great Recession, we look back at autoworkers in the St. Louis area and talk about how it altered their lives and changed their futures.

10 Years After The Financial Crisis: St. Louis Autoworkers 10 Years After The Financial Crisis: St. Louis Autoworkers 10 Years After The Financial Crisis: St. Louis Autoworkers Audio will be available later today. Ten years after the Great Recession, we look back at autoworkers in the St. Louis area and talk about how it altered their lives and changed their futures. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor