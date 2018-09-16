Sunday Puzzle: TBA

Enlarge this image NPR NPR

On-air challenge: The theme of today's puzzle is "to be announced." Every answer is a familiar two-word phrase or name in which the first word starts with T — and the second word starts BA — .

Example: Pool of water in front of the Jefferson Memorial --> TIDAL BASIN

1. Container for refuse

2. Home of the Rays in major-league baseball

3. Something Serena or Venus Williams hits

4. Subject of a treaty limiting the development of nuclear weapons

5. Moistening device when cooking Thanksgiving dinner

6. Head person, in slang

7. Facility akin to a sauna, originating in the Ottoman Empire

8. Country's imports relative to its exports

9. Corner of a diamond between shortstop and home

10. "Oh, what a shame!"

11. Sass someone

12. Musical group that plays the songs of only one other group

13. Gift in many a public television pledge drive

Last week's challenge: Think of two well-known companies — one in 5 letters, the other in 4 letters. Write the names one after the other. The result, when spaced differently, will name a well-known geographical location in the U.S. (in two words). What is it?

Challenge answer: Mobil, eBay --> Mobile Bay

Winner: Sonya Sandoval, Payson, Ariz.

Next week's challenge: These five 2-word phrases have something very unusual in common. What is it? When you find it, think of another two-word phrase that has the same property.

Property rights

Land mine

Sales order

Color scheme

India ink

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you by Thursday, Sept. 20 at 3 p.m. ET.