Typhoon Hits Hong Kong And Southern China A fierce typhoon has hit Hong Kong and now southern China. NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro speaks to Wall Street Journal reporter Dan Strumpf in Hong Kong.

Typhoon Hits Hong Kong And Southern China Asia Typhoon Hits Hong Kong And Southern China Typhoon Hits Hong Kong And Southern China Audio will be available later today. A fierce typhoon has hit Hong Kong and now southern China. NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro speaks to Wall Street Journal reporter Dan Strumpf in Hong Kong. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor