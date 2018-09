Education Department Wades Into Rutgers Case Involving Critics Of Israel The Education Department has adopted a definition of anti-Semitism that will allow it to go after anti-Israel student groups. The Wall Street Journal's Michelle Hackman talks with Lulu Garcia-Navarro.

