Democrats Calls To Delay Kavanaugh Vote After His Accuser Goes Public

Enlarge this image toggle caption Alex Wong/Getty Images Alex Wong/Getty Images

The top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee said on Sunday that the Senate should delay further action on confirming Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh until newly revealed allegations of sexual assault from 35 years ago are investigated by the FBI.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) called for the delay shortly after The Washington Post published a story naming the woman who says that Kavanaugh tried to sexually assault her when they were both teenagers.

The woman, Christine Blasey Ford, spoke to the Post on the record and confirmed details that had previously been reported in other outlets, including The New Yorker.

"I thought he might inadvertently kill me," Ford told the Post about the alleged incident. "He was trying to attack me and remove my clothing."

Kavanaugh has denied the allegations.