FEMA Head Under Scrutiny In Middle Of Hurricane Season As FEMA responds to Florence, Administrator Brock Long allegedly faces an internal investigation. NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Washington Post reporter William Wan about the investigation.

FEMA Head Under Scrutiny In Middle Of Hurricane Season FEMA Head Under Scrutiny In Middle Of Hurricane Season FEMA Head Under Scrutiny In Middle Of Hurricane Season Audio will be available later today. As FEMA responds to Florence, Administrator Brock Long allegedly faces an internal investigation. NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Washington Post reporter William Wan about the investigation. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor