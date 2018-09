Botham Jean And Police Accountability NPR's Michel Martin speaks with criminologist and former attorney Philip Stinson about police accountability in the wake of Botham Jean's killing in his Dallas home by an off-duty officer.

Botham Jean And Police Accountability Botham Jean And Police Accountability Botham Jean And Police Accountability Audio will be available later today. NPR's Michel Martin speaks with criminologist and former attorney Philip Stinson about police accountability in the wake of Botham Jean's killing in his Dallas home by an off-duty officer. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor