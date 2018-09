Giant 'Pac-Man' Launched To Gobble Garbage Patch Last Saturday, the nonprofit Ocean Cleanup dispatched a device to help clean up litter in the Pacific Ocean. NPR's Michel Martin talks with Boyan Slat, the young CEO who came up with the idea.

Giant 'Pac-Man' Launched To Gobble Garbage Patch Giant 'Pac-Man' Launched To Gobble Garbage Patch Giant 'Pac-Man' Launched To Gobble Garbage Patch Audio will be available later today. Last Saturday, the nonprofit Ocean Cleanup dispatched a device to help clean up litter in the Pacific Ocean. NPR's Michel Martin talks with Boyan Slat, the young CEO who came up with the idea. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor