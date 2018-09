Stool From Slave Trade Era Is Likely Destroyed In Brazil's Museum Fire As researchers sift through the ashes at the museum in Rio de Janeiro, they expect to find little that survived the fire — including an African royal throne from the days of the Atlantic slave trade.

Stool From Slave Trade Era Is Likely Destroyed In Brazil's Museum Fire Latin America Stool From Slave Trade Era Is Likely Destroyed In Brazil's Museum Fire Stool From Slave Trade Era Is Likely Destroyed In Brazil's Museum Fire Audio will be available later today. As researchers sift through the ashes at the museum in Rio de Janeiro, they expect to find little that survived the fire — including an African royal throne from the days of the Atlantic slave trade. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor