In North Carolina, Florence Fatigue Sets In Many residents of North Carolina have gone from waiting for the storm to strike, to waiting for the rains to pass — and now, to bracing for more catastrophic floods.

In North Carolina, Florence Fatigue Sets In National In North Carolina, Florence Fatigue Sets In In North Carolina, Florence Fatigue Sets In Audio will be available later today. Many residents of North Carolina have gone from waiting for the storm to strike, to waiting for the rains to pass — and now, to bracing for more catastrophic floods. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor