German Triathlete Is Banned From All-You-Can-Eat Restaurant

Jaroslov Bobrowski doesn't eat for 20 hours and then he eats until he's full. In this case, that meant nearly 100 plates of sushi. After he finished his $18 meal, he was asked not to come back.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A German triathlete was banned from an all-you-can-eat restaurant for eating all he could eat. Jaroslav Bobrowski went to Running Sushi in Bavaria. You pay a flat fee - in this case, around 18 bucks - and eat as much sushi as humanly possible. But Bobrowski isn't like other humans. He follows an extreme diet where he doesn't eat for 20 hours, then eats until he's full. In this case, that meant nearly a hundred plates of sushi. He tried to tip when he left, but they said, no thanks - and don't come back. It's MORNING EDITION.

