Extreme Flooding Cuts Off Wilmington From The Rest Of North Carolina Wilmington bore the brunt of Florence over the weekend and is now dealing with massive flooding. Wilmington Deputy Fire Chief Jon Mason tells NPR's Steve Inskeep about rescue efforts.

Extreme Flooding Cuts Off Wilmington From The Rest Of North Carolina National Extreme Flooding Cuts Off Wilmington From The Rest Of North Carolina Extreme Flooding Cuts Off Wilmington From The Rest Of North Carolina Audio will be available later today. Wilmington bore the brunt of Florence over the weekend and is now dealing with massive flooding. Wilmington Deputy Fire Chief Jon Mason tells NPR's Steve Inskeep about rescue efforts. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor