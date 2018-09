Border Patrol Agent Is Arrested In Connection With 4 Murders Authorities in Texas say a U.S. Border Patrol agent fatally shot four female sex workers in the head. Juan David Ortiz, 35, of Laredo is being held on four murder counts and other charges.

