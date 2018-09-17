Accessibility links
Neil DeGrasse Tyson Examines The 'Unspoken Alliance' Between Science And War In his new book, Accessory to War, the astrophysicist argues that people who work in his field are often complicit to military development — despite being overwhelmingly liberal and anti-war.
NPR logo

Neil DeGrasse Tyson Examines The 'Unspoken Alliance' Between Science And War

Listen · 28:56
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/648693243/648784733" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Neil DeGrasse Tyson Examines The 'Unspoken Alliance' Between Science And War

Science

Neil DeGrasse Tyson Examines The 'Unspoken Alliance' Between Science And War

Neil DeGrasse Tyson Examines The 'Unspoken Alliance' Between Science And War

Listen · 28:56
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/648693243/648784733" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Heard on Fresh Air

Fresh Air

In his new book, Accessory to War, the astrophysicist argues that people who work in his field are often complicit to military development — despite being overwhelmingly liberal and anti-war.

Accessory to War

The Unspoken Alliance Between Astrophysics and the Military

by Neil deGrasse Tyson and Avis Lang

Hardcover, 576 pages |

purchase

Buy Featured Book

Title
Accessory to War
Subtitle
The Unspoken Alliance Between Astrophysics and the Military
Author
Neil deGrasse Tyson and Avis Lang

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Neil DeGrasse Tyson Explains Why The Cosmos Shouldn't Make You Feel Small

Space

Neil DeGrasse Tyson Explains Why The Cosmos Shouldn't Make You Feel Small