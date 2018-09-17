Emmys Red Carpet Highlights: A Look At The Fashion

Danny Moloshok/Invision for the Television Academy
toggle caption
Issa Rae
Danny Moloshok/Invision for the Television Academy
hide caption
Issa Rae
Danny Moloshok/Invision for the Television Academy
The 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony is airing Monday night on NBC. But before presenters took to rattling off nominees, before award winners began their acceptance speeches — even before this year's hosts, Colin Jost and Michael Che of Saturday Night Live and Weekend Update fame, started cracking jokes — the stars first streamed down the red carpet. Here's a look at what they wore.
Christopher Polk/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
toggle caption
Comedian Trevor Noah
Christopher Polk/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
hide caption
Comedian Trevor Noah
Christopher Polk/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Jordan Strauss/AP
toggle caption
Chrissy Metz and Sandra Oh
Jordan Strauss/AP
hide caption
Chrissy Metz and Sandra Oh
Jordan Strauss/AP
Christopher Polk/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
toggle caption
Tiffany Haddish
Christopher Polk/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
hide caption
Tiffany Haddish
Christopher Polk/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Kevork Djansezian/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
toggle caption
Actors Jason Ralph and Rachel Brosnahan
Kevork Djansezian/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
hide caption
Actors Jason Ralph and Rachel Brosnahan
Kevork Djansezian/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Kevork Djansezian /NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
toggle caption
TV personality Zuri Hall arrives to the 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater.
Kevork Djansezian /NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
hide caption
TV personality Zuri Hall arrives to the 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater.
Kevork Djansezian /NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
toggle caption
Actior Gaten Matarazzo
Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
hide caption
Actior Gaten Matarazzo
Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images
toggle caption
Joseph Fiennes and his wife Maria Dolores Dieguez
Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images
hide caption
Joseph Fiennes and his wife Maria Dolores Dieguez
Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images
Kevork Djansezian/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
toggle caption
Actor Jenifer Lewis
Kevork Djansezian/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
hide caption
Actor Jenifer Lewis
Kevork Djansezian/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Christopher Polk/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
toggle caption
Actor Kristen Bell
Christopher Polk/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
hide caption
Actor Kristen Bell
Christopher Polk/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
toggle caption
Actors Justin Hartley and Sterling K. Brown
Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
hide caption
Actors Justin Hartley and Sterling K. Brown
Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
toggle caption
Deon Cole
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
hide caption
Deon Cole
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images
toggle caption
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake
Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images
hide caption
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake
Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
toggle caption
Renee Bargh
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
hide caption
Renee Bargh
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
toggle caption
Adina Porter
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
hide caption
Adina Porter
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Kevork Djansezian/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
toggle caption
TV personalities Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb
Kevork Djansezian/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
hide caption
TV personalities Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb
Kevork Djansezian/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Steve Granitz/WireImage
toggle caption
RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ross Mathews
Steve Granitz/WireImage
hide caption
RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ross Mathews
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Kevork Djansezian/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
toggle caption
Actor Kayli Carter
Kevork Djansezian/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
hide caption
Actor Kayli Carter
Kevork Djansezian/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Christopher Polk/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
toggle caption
Logan Shroyer
Christopher Polk/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
hide caption
Logan Shroyer
Christopher Polk/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Christopher Polk/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
toggle caption
Actors Ted Danson and Bill Hader
Christopher Polk/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
hide caption
Actors Ted Danson and Bill Hader
Christopher Polk/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
toggle caption
Michelle Wolf
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
hide caption
Michelle Wolf
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
toggle caption
Actors Milo Ventimiglia and Mackenzie Hancsicsak
Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
hide caption
Actors Milo Ventimiglia and Mackenzie Hancsicsak
Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
toggle caption
Rocsi Diaz
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
hide caption
Rocsi Diaz
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Kevork Djansezian/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
toggle caption
Actors Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy
Kevork Djansezian/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
hide caption
Actors Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy
Kevork Djansezian/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Kyle Grillot/Reuters
toggle caption
Angela Sarafyan
Kyle Grillot/Reuters
hide caption
Angela Sarafyan
Kyle Grillot/Reuters