Emmys Red Carpet Highlights: A Look At The Fashion The stars took a walk down the red carpet before the 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards. Here's a peek at what they wore.
Emmys Red Carpet Highlights: A Look At The Fashion

Issa Rae Danny Moloshok/Invision for the Television Academy hide caption

Issa Rae

The 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony is airing Monday night on NBC. But before presenters took to rattling off nominees, before award winners began their acceptance speeches — even before this year's hosts, Colin Jost and Michael Che of Saturday Night Live and Weekend Update fame, started cracking jokes — the stars first streamed down the red carpet. Here's a look at what they wore.

Comedian Trevor Noah Christopher Polk/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images hide caption

Comedian Trevor Noah

Chrissy Metz and Sandra Oh Jordan Strauss/AP hide caption

Chrissy Metz and Sandra Oh

Tiffany Haddish Christopher Polk/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images hide caption

Tiffany Haddish

Actors Jason Ralph and Rachel Brosnahan Kevork Djansezian/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images hide caption

Actors Jason Ralph and Rachel Brosnahan

TV personality Zuri Hall arrives to the 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater. Kevork Djansezian /NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images hide caption

TV personality Zuri Hall arrives to the 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater.

Actior Gaten Matarazzo Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images hide caption

Actior Gaten Matarazzo

Joseph Fiennes and his wife Maria Dolores Dieguez Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images hide caption

Joseph Fiennes and his wife Maria Dolores Dieguez

Actor Jenifer Lewis Kevork Djansezian/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images hide caption

Actor Jenifer Lewis

Actor Kristen Bell Christopher Polk/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images hide caption

Actor Kristen Bell

Actors Justin Hartley and Sterling K. Brown Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images hide caption

Actors Justin Hartley and Sterling K. Brown

Deon Cole Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images hide caption

Deon Cole

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images hide caption

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake

Renee Bargh Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images hide caption

Renee Bargh

Adina Porter Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images hide caption

Adina Porter

TV personalities Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb Kevork Djansezian/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images hide caption

TV personalities Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb

RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ross Mathews Steve Granitz/WireImage hide caption

RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ross Mathews

Actor Kayli Carter Kevork Djansezian/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images hide caption

Actor Kayli Carter

Logan Shroyer Christopher Polk/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images hide caption

Logan Shroyer

Actors Ted Danson and Bill Hader Christopher Polk/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images hide caption

Actors Ted Danson and Bill Hader

Michelle Wolf Frazer Harrison/Getty Images hide caption

Michelle Wolf

Actors Milo Ventimiglia and Mackenzie Hancsicsak Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images hide caption

Actors Milo Ventimiglia and Mackenzie Hancsicsak

Rocsi Diaz Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic hide caption

Rocsi Diaz

Actors Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy Kevork Djansezian/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images hide caption

Actors Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy

Angela Sarafyan Kyle Grillot/Reuters hide caption

Angela Sarafyan

