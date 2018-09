Post Florence: Vast Flooding Threatens Residents In Fayetteville In some parts of North Carolina, the worst is yet to come. The Cape Fear River, which borders Fayetteville, is expected to crest to a record 62 feet. Rachel Martin talks to Mayor Mitch Colvin.

Post Florence: Vast Flooding Threatens Residents In Fayetteville

In some parts of North Carolina, the worst is yet to come. The Cape Fear River, which borders Fayetteville, is expected to crest to a record 62 feet. Rachel Martin talks to Mayor Mitch Colvin.