British Woman Attributes Single Malt Whiskey For Her Long Life

Grace Jones turned 112 years old this week — making her the oldest person in Great Britain. She has lived through 26 prime ministers and both world wars.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Happy belated birthday to a British woman named Grace Jones. She turned 112 years old this week, making her the oldest person in all of Great Britain. She's lived through 26 prime ministers, both world wars. She's known by her friends as Amazing Grace. And she says the secret to a long life is whiskey. Jones has a single malt whiskey before bed every night. She said, I've been having it for the last 60 years, and I have no intention of stopping now. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2018 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.