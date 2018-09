Review: There Were Some Entertaining Moments At The Emmys Winners of Primetime Emmy Awards have been announced. Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel became the first streaming series to win top comedy honors and HBO's Game of Thrones won best drama series.

Review: There Were Some Entertaining Moments At The Emmys Review TV Reviews Review: There Were Some Entertaining Moments At The Emmys Review: There Were Some Entertaining Moments At The Emmys Audio will be available later today. Winners of Primetime Emmy Awards have been announced. Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel became the first streaming series to win top comedy honors and HBO's Game of Thrones won best drama series. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor