Hear Cat Power's Stirring Cover Of Rihanna's 'Stay'

YouTube

Cat Power, a.k.a. songwriter Chan Marshall, is a master of cover songs; of the nine albums she has released since the mid-'90s, two are composed nearly entirely of covers. A revered songwriter in her own right, Marshall's ability to rework and reinterpret beloved songs is a testament to her generous, thoughtful approach to songcraft.

Today, Marshall shares "Stay" from her forthcoming album, Wanderer – a cover of the Rihanna hit from 2012, originally written by Justin Parker and Mikky Ekko. "I love the tradition of covering songs," Marshall says in a press release. "I think it's one of the highest compliments you can pay another artist. It's one of the great traditions in American music and one of the true pleasures of music history."

Marshall isn't the first to tackle "Stay;" everyone from 30 Seconds to Mars to Demi Lovato to Low have taken on the stirring piano ballad. Marshall's version of the track is spare and melancholy, taking its time with the song's aching lyrics.

Marshall has already released Wanderer's title track — a stunning introduction to the album — and "Woman," which features Lana Del Rey.

Wanderer is out Oct. 5 on Domino.