Accessibility links
The Wood Brothers On Mountain Stage Listen to this trio of expert musicians perform lively cuts from their sixth studio album, One Drop of Truth.
Special Series

Mountain Stage

West Virginia Public Broadcasting presents live concerts: folk, country and the blues
Enlarge this image

The Wood Brothers on Mountain Stage. Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

The Wood Brothers on Mountain Stage.

Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

The Wood Brothers On Mountain Stage

The Wood Brothers On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/649302333/649316020" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Adam Harris

With brothers Chris Wood on bass and Oliver Wood on lead vocals and guitar, along with Jano Rix (who expertly plays percussion and keyboards and sings, simultaneously), The Wood Brothers is one of the most exciting bands to experience live. You'll hear rich harmonies, unwavering grooves and some intense, searing guitar work throughout this set, recorded during their third Mountain Stage appearance in June 2018.

Most of the songs from this set appear on the group's latest album, One Drop of Truth, released in Feb. 2018. "Can't Look Away" touches on the human tendency to gawk at things even when we suspect it's not right. Meanwhile, the title track, with lead vocals handled by Chris, trumpets the rarity and preciousness of truth: "Rather die hungry than feasting on lies."

The musicians also performed "Chocolate on my Tongue," a favorite song from their 2006 debut, Ways Not To Lose. That song was recently recorded by Kathy Mattea, whom you'll hear performing it in an upcoming Mountain Stage segment.

The Wood Brothers just wrapped up a leg of European live dates, with more coast-to-cost touring planned for the rest of the year.

SET LIST

  • River Takes the Town
  • Sparkling Wine
  • Can't Look Away
  • One Drop of Truth
  • Chocolate on My Tongue
  • Happiness Jones
[+] read more[-] less

More From Folk

Sonny Landreth On Mountain Stage

Listen
Brian Blauser /Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Sonny Landreth On Mountain Stage

Hear Landreth's first fully acoustic set in his 10 appearances on Mountain Stage since 1995, featuring Dave Ranson on ukulele bass and Brian Brignac on cajon and percussion.

Sonny Landreth On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/645295215/645306287" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Laurie Lewis And The Right Hands On Mountain Stage

Listen

Laurie Lewis with Tom Rozum on mandolin, Max Schwartz on bass, Tatiana Hargreaves on fiddle and Justin Hiltner on banjo. Brian Blauser /Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser /Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Laurie Lewis And The Right Hands On Mountain Stage

Lewis is joined by Tom Rozum on mandolin, Max Schwartz on bass, Tatiana Hargreaves on fiddle and Justin Hiltner on banjo.

Laurie Lewis And The Right Hands On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/643289318/643297236" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Sarah Siskind On Mountain Stage

Listen
Brian Blauser /Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Sarah Siskind On Mountain Stage

The singer-songwriter says returning to Mountain Stage for the second time is like "coming back to camp."

Sarah Siskind On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/641021754/641021904" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Bermuda Triangle, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018

Listen
Adam Kissick /for NPR

Newport Folk Festival

Bermuda Triangle, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018

WFUV and Folk Alley

It's not often you find a band with three lead singers who each sound as impressive on their own as they do together.

Bermuda Triangle, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/630239295/640563794" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Khruangbin, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018

Listen
Mary Kang/Courtesy of the artist

Newport Folk Festival

Khruangbin, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018

WFUV and Folk Alley

A power trio of an entirely different kind, the Houston band led a journey through globally-influenced funk, jazz, surf and psych-rock — before creating a live, instrumental hip-hop mixtape.

Khruangbin, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/630604090/637470890" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
The Lone Bellow, Live in Concert: Newport Folk 2018

Listen

Lone Bellow performing at the 2018 Newport Folk Festival. Adam Kissick /for NPR hide caption

toggle caption Adam Kissick /for NPR

Newport Folk Festival

The Lone Bellow, Live in Concert: Newport Folk 2018

The Nashville-by-way-of-Brooklyn band repeatedly took the Newport audience from joyful, foot-stomping singalongs, to a rapturous hush.

The Lone Bellow, Live in Concert: Newport Folk 2018

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/630842890/635269484" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Steve Earle & The Dukes On Mountain Stage

Listen
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Steve Earle & The Dukes On Mountain Stage

In his sixth appearance on Mountain Stage since 1996, Earle brings songs from 'So You Wannabe an Outlaw?' his latest collection of new material.

Steve Earle & The Dukes On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/634925816/634990159" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Darlingside, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018

Listen

Darlingside performing at the 2018 Newport Folk Festival Adam Kissick /for NPR hide caption

toggle caption Adam Kissick /for NPR

Newport Folk Festival

Darlingside, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018

Darlingside's dark songs are full of light, illuminated by voices that come from on high.

Darlingside, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/630264326/634914698" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Moses Sumney, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018

Listen

Moses Sumney performing at the 2018 Newport Folk Festival Adam Kissick /for NPR hide caption

toggle caption Adam Kissick /for NPR

Newport Folk Festival

Moses Sumney, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018

Moses Sumney, standing alone on a stage, along the harbor of Newport, delivered a palliative set that explored doubt, loneliness and self-care.

Moses Sumney, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/630618628/634865133" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Back To Top