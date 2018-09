Kim Jong Un Says He Will Visit Seoul North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un said he would visit Seoul, the first visit ever by a North Korean leader, and said he would shut down a missile test site.

Kim Jong Un Says He Will Visit Seoul Kim Jong Un Says He Will Visit Seoul Kim Jong Un Says He Will Visit Seoul Audio will be available later today. North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un said he would visit Seoul, the first visit ever by a North Korean leader, and said he would shut down a missile test site. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor