The Reaction To Tariffs In China The tit-for-tat trade war is putting pressure on Chinese President Xi Jinping from inside his own country.

The Reaction To Tariffs In China Asia The Reaction To Tariffs In China The Reaction To Tariffs In China Audio will be available later today. The tit-for-tat trade war is putting pressure on Chinese President Xi Jinping from inside his own country. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor