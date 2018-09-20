Delaware DMV Makes 'Safe Selfie Zones' For New Drivers

The Delaware DMV has now set up "Safe Selfie Zones" at motor vehicle offices. You stand in front of a colorful backdrop that says "Look who's driving now," and you keep the license out of sight.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Motor vehicle officials in Delaware know you want to do it. You're at the DMV. You get a new license. So you take a selfie with the license and post it on social media, which means you just published your license number and home address - not secure. The agency has now set up safe selfie zones at motor vehicle offices. You stand in front of a colorful backdrop that says, look who's driving - and you keep the license out of sight. You're listening to MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2018 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.