Remembering Dancer And Choreographer Arthur Mitchell Arthur Mitchell was the founding director of the Dance Theater of Harlem, the country's first black ballet company. He died Wednesday at the age of 84.

Remembering Dancer And Choreographer Arthur Mitchell Remembrances Remembering Dancer And Choreographer Arthur Mitchell Remembering Dancer And Choreographer Arthur Mitchell Audio will be available later today. Arthur Mitchell was the founding director of the Dance Theater of Harlem, the country's first black ballet company. He died Wednesday at the age of 84. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor