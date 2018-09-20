What The F? Cathay Pacific Forgets One

Hong Kong-based airline Cathay Pacific treated one of its airplanes to a new paint job this week, but the painters forgot to put the "f" in Pacific, spelling Cathay Paciic on the side.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Hong Kong-based airline Cathay Pacific treated one of its airplanes to a shiny new paint job this week. The plan got a little jumbled, though. The painters forgot to put the F in Pacific, and the plane emerged with the words Cathay Paciic blazoned on the side.

No one noticed the misspelling until passengers saw it on the tarmac. The company tweeted a picture of the mistake, saying the jet was headed back to the shop. It appears their painters were on autopilot. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2018 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.