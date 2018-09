What The F? Cathay Pacific Forgets One Hong Kong-based airline Cathay Pacific treated one of its airplanes to a new paint job this week, but the painters forgot to put the "f" in Pacific, spelling Cathay Paciic on the side.

Hong Kong-based airline Cathay Pacific treated one of its airplanes to a new paint job this week, but the painters forgot to put the "f" in Pacific, spelling Cathay Paciic on the side.