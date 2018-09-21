Accessibility links
Members Of Savages, Yeah Yeah Yeahs And Perfect Pussy Unite For 'Road Trip' The combination of Savages' thundering rhythm section, Perfect Pussy vocalist Meredith Graves and Yeah Yeah Yeahs guitarist Nick Zinner drops a metallic funk-punk bomb-track.
NPR logo Members Of Savages, Yeah Yeah Yeahs And Perfect Pussy Unite For 'Road Trip'

New music

New Music

Members Of Savages, Yeah Yeah Yeahs And Perfect Pussy Unite For 'Road Trip'

YouTube

Fay Milton and Ayse Hassan from Savages have a new band, except it's not a band, it's playground for all of their punk friends to rage.

180dB began when Milton met the English DJ Goldie at a political rally. Goldie later shared "Upstart - Road Trip" with Milton, his then-upcoming single with rapper Skepta. He wanted to hear a punk version of the track — Milton was more than game, but the results basically strip everything but the title.

"Road Trip" is the first volley across the punk chasm, with plans for a revolving door of guest musicians on future material from 180dB. The combination of Savages' thundering rhythm section, Perfect Pussy vocalist Meredith Graves and Yeah Yeah Yeahs guitarist Nick Zinner drops a metallic funk-punk bomb-track — Graves spitting like Zach de la Rocha over Zinner's acrobatic riffs and pit-clearing groove.

"Road Trip" is out now via Midnight Feast.

Watch Savages Perform Live At The 9:30 Club

Front Row

Watch: Savages, Live In Concert

Front Row: Perfect Pussy

Front Row

Watch: Perfect Pussy, Live In Concert

Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Live In Concert

SXSW Music Festival

Watch: Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Live In Concert

New music