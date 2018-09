EU Is Unreceptive To Britain's Plan To Stay In Europe's Single Market British Prime Minister Theresa May's hopes of persuading her peers in the European Union to keep the U.K. in the bloc's single market were dashed at an informal summit in Germany.

EU Is Unreceptive To Britain's Plan To Stay In Europe's Single Market EU Is Unreceptive To Britain's Plan To Stay In Europe's Single Market EU Is Unreceptive To Britain's Plan To Stay In Europe's Single Market Audio will be available later today. British Prime Minister Theresa May's hopes of persuading her peers in the European Union to keep the U.K. in the bloc's single market were dashed at an informal summit in Germany. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor