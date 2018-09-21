Fake Poster Leads To McDonald's Asian-American Marketing Campaign

Two Asian-American men made a fake poster and hung it up at McDonald's. The company plans to feature more Asian-Americans in its marketing, and cut each of the guys a $25,000 check.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. We've told you about these two guys - they thought McDonald's ads needed more Asian-American representation, so they made a fake McDonald's poster starring themselves, hung it up inside a real McDonald's. And for weeks, nobody noticed. Eventually, the posters and the two friends got a whole lot of attention. And McDonald's noticed them and their message. The company says it plans to feature more Asian-Americans in its marketing, and it cut each of the guys a $25,000 check.

Copyright © 2018 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.