Shelter Volunteer Takes Cat Naps; Cat Takes A Bite Out Of Crime

The man at a Wisconsin animal shelter takes naps every day on a couch amid the cats. People at the shelter love it. In England, a man's cat went outside and came back with a bag full of drugs.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with the international pet news. Terry Lauerman has been taking catnaps literally. He's a volunteer at a Wisconsin animal shelter and naps every day on a couch amid the cats. People at the shelter love it, and the cats find him just their speed. In Bristol, England, a man's cat went out of the house and came back with a bag full of drugs. Somebody thought they had a good hiding place, but the cat took a bite out of crime.

