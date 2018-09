Two Movies Set A Century Ago, Capture The Coming Of Modern Age Two new movies, set more than a century ago, depict a time when the world was just becoming modern. The Sisters Brothers is about a wild west on the verge of being tamed. The bio-pic Colette is about a French novelist who refused to be tamed.

Two Movies Set A Century Ago, Capture The Coming Of Modern Age Two Movies Set A Century Ago, Capture The Coming Of Modern Age Two Movies Set A Century Ago, Capture The Coming Of Modern Age Audio will be available later today. Two new movies, set more than a century ago, depict a time when the world was just becoming modern. The Sisters Brothers is about a wild west on the verge of being tamed. The bio-pic Colette is about a French novelist who refused to be tamed. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor