Weekly Wrap: Kavanaugh, MeToo, Bert & Ernie

This week, Sam is keeping an eye on the news with the help of NPR Weekend Edition Senior Editor Barrie Hardymon and NPR Washington Desk Editor Arnie Seipel. Republicans and Democrats are scrambling to take political advantage after Christine Blasey Ford accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault. Several men who were shunned after metoo allegations are trying to make comebacks. And while few were paying attention, Trump introduced new tariffs on Chinese imports. Plus, McDonald's workers this week protested what they describe as a culture of sexual harassment at work, and Sam talks to a bartender and waitress about her experiences dealing with harassment that she says happens all the time in food service.

All that and more on this week's edition of It's Been a Minute.