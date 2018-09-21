Accessibility links
Weekly Wrap: Kavanaugh, MeToo, Bert & Ernie It's Friday: Sam is LIVING this week with NPR Weekend Edition Senior Editor Barrie Hardymon (@bhardymon) and NPR Washington Desk Editor Arnie Seipel (@NPRnie). They're talking about the allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, and other men who were shunned after sexual harassment allegations now saying, "what about me." Plus, as McDonald's workers protest sexual harassment, we talk to a waitress in Tuscon, Arizona, about the harassment she has experienced over her 17 years in the food service industry. Don't forget: buy tickets to our next Los Angeles live show at kp.cc/IBAM.
Weekly Wrap: Kavanaugh, MeToo, Bert & Ernie

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

Fast-food workers and supporters organized by the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) hold a sign reading "Don't Grab Workers" while protesting outside of a McDonald's Corp. restaurant in Los Angeles, California, U.S., on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018.

Fast-food workers and supporters organized by the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) hold a sign reading "Don't Grab Workers" while protesting outside of a McDonald's Corp. restaurant in Los Angeles, California, U.S., on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018.

This week, Sam is keeping an eye on the news with the help of NPR Weekend Edition Senior Editor Barrie Hardymon and NPR Washington Desk Editor Arnie Seipel. Republicans and Democrats are scrambling to take political advantage after Christine Blasey Ford accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault. Several men who were shunned after metoo allegations are trying to make comebacks. And while few were paying attention, Trump introduced new tariffs on Chinese imports. Plus, McDonald's workers this week protested what they describe as a culture of sexual harassment at work, and Sam talks to a bartender and waitress about her experiences dealing with harassment that she says happens all the time in food service.

All that and more on this week's edition of It's Been a Minute.