Accessibility links
Not My Job: Gymnast Aly Raisman Plays A Game Called 'Oy! A Vault!' Gymnasts are experts in one kind of vault ... but what about the kind you store your stuff in? Three questions for Olympian Aly Raisman, who has chronicled her career in the memoir Fierce.
NPR logo Not My Job: Gymnast Aly Raisman Plays A Game Called 'Oy! A Vault!'

Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!

Not My Job: Gymnast Aly Raisman Plays A Game Called 'Oy! A Vault!'

Heard on Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!
Aly Raisman competes on the balance beam during the Women's Individual All Around Final on Day 6 of the 2016 Rio Olympics.
Enlarge this image
Elsa/Getty Images
Aly Raisman competes on the balance beam during the Women's Individual All Around Final on Day 6 of the 2016 Rio Olympics.
Elsa/Getty Images

When Aly Raisman was a little girl, she used to watch and rewatch the 1996 U.S. women's gymnastics team win the Olympic gold and say to herself: Someday, that will be me. She was right, not once — but twice. Raisman won two team gold medals as captain of the U.S. Olympic teams in 2012 and 2016. And she also won gold for her floor exercise in 2012. Raisman chronicles her career the memoir Fierce: How Competing for Myself Changed Everything.

We've invited Raisman to play a game called "Oy! A Vault!" Gymnasts know a thing or two about vaults ... but what about the kind you store your stuff in?

Aly Raisman Becomes First U.S. Woman To Win Olympic Gold In Floor Exercise

The Torch

Aly Raisman Becomes First U.S. Woman To Win Olympic Gold In Floor Exercise

Aly Raisman Says She Was Abused By USA Gymnastics Doctor

The Two-Way

Aly Raisman Says She Was Abused By USA Gymnastics Doctor

Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!