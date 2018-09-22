Panel Questions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Right now, panel, it is time for you to answer some questions about this week's news. Faith, a study from researchers at Michigan State is making a lot of headlines this week. It finds out that what can help cure people with kidney stones?

FAITH SALIE: Oh, man. I wish I knew this last year when my husband had one...

SAGAL: Well, you should've taken him to Cedar Point.

SALIE: ...Because...

ADAM BURKE: (Laughter) Is it a swift kick in the nuts?

SALIE: ...He kept saying, you have no idea how painful this is. And I kept wanting to hold up our youngest child and say...

(LAUGHTER)

SALIE: ...No, you have no idea how painful that is. I need a hint.

SAGAL: It's like - it's one more reason not to stand under the Hulk ride at Universal Studios.

SALIE: Oh, roller coasters.

SAGAL: Yes. Going on...

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: ...Roller coasters can break up your kidney stones.

SALIE: Oh, my goodness.

SAGAL: It's absolutely true. The...

SALIE: Do they come out when you vomit?

(LAUGHTER)

BURKE: Wait. Are you saying - does that mean that, like, Six Flags will be covered by my copay?

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Exactly. So some doctors heard this story anecdotally - that people went on rollercoasters and, after a couple of rides, well, what do you know? Their kidney stones were no longer a problem. So they built a 3D model of a kidney, and they sent it - this kidney...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: ...On 40 consecutive rides on Disney's Big Thunder Mountain coaster. And they proved that roller coasters can jostle kidney stones loose.

BURKE: How weird is that photo you get at the end...

(LAUGHTER)

BURKE: ...When you're like, yeah (screaming).

(LAUGHTER)

BURKE: What happened to the last guy?

SAGAL: Yeah.

BURKE: Hey, how was the Joker ride? It was pretty good. It wasn't lose-a-kidney-stone good, but...

(LAUGHTER)

SALIE: That's like in - when you go to the parks, and you put in the coin and roll - you know, get a souvenir.

SAGAL: Yeah.

SALIE: Like, that's your souvenir, man.

SAGAL: Yeah, it really is. Yeah. I mean, it's a shame when you're, like, waiting in line and the guy in front of you is a 3D-printed kidney who's, like, on its 10th ride of the day. And you're, like, dude.

(LAUGHTER)

BURKE: He's got the FastPass.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: I know.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "ALL THINGS MUST PASS")

GEORGE HARRISON: (Singing) All things must pass. All things must pass away.

