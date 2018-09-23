Sunday Puzzle: Make Me A Star

On-air challenge: I'm going to give you two 4-letter words. The first word can be found in consecutive letters inside the first name of a famous person (past or present). The second word can be found in consecutive letters inside that person's last name.

Example: POLE PART --> NAPOLEON BONAPARTE

1. WILL PEAR

2. AVID TERM

3. LIVE HARD

4. WINS HILL

5. ELSE LINT

6. THAN HORN

7. ROVE ELAN

Last week's challenge: These two-word phrases have something very unusual in common. What is it? When you find it, think of another two-word phrase that has the same property.

Property rights

Land mine

Sales order

Color scheme

India ink

Challenge answer: The first three letters of the first word start the name of a state capital. The first two letters of the second word are that capital's state postal abbreviation (Providence, RI; Lansing, MI; Salem, OR; Columbia, SC; Indianapolis, IN — you may come up with a number of other answers that work.)

Winner: Bill Makosey of East Lansing, Mich.

Next week's challenge: This challenge comes from listener Jim Levering of San Antonio. Think of an affliction in five letters. Shift each letter three spaces later in the alphabet — for example, A would become D, B would become E, etc. The result will be a prominent name in the Bible. Who is it?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you by Thursday, Sept. 27 at 3 p.m. ET.