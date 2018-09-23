PHOTOS: As Florence Floodwaters Rose, Rescuers Helped Hundreds Of Animals In Danger

Carol Guzy for NPR
toggle caption
A resident reported dogs running in the water and put them on the porch for rescue. An ASPCA team rescued animals from floodwaters of Hurricane Florence on Sept. 20 in Maxton, N.C. A levee breach caused the community that was previously dry to become quickly submerged.
Carol Guzy for NPR
hide caption
A resident reported dogs running in the water and put them on the porch for rescue. An ASPCA team rescued animals from floodwaters of Hurricane Florence on Sept. 20 in Maxton, N.C. A levee breach caused the community that was previously dry to become quickly submerged.
Carol Guzy for NPR
When floodwaters from Hurricane Florence hit North Carolina's Lumberton area, some families were unable – or unwilling – to take their pets with them when they evacuated.
The flooding hit rapidly, the Asheville Citizen Times reported, when temporary levees failed and sent water gushing into the surrounding area.
Carol Guzy for NPR
toggle caption
From left: Manny Maciel from New Bedford, Mass., Jasmine Holsinger from Myrtle Beach, S.C., Adam Leath from Fort Myers, Fla., and Kyle Held from Jackson, Mo., with the water rescue boat.
Carol Guzy for NPR
hide caption
From left: Manny Maciel from New Bedford, Mass., Jasmine Holsinger from Myrtle Beach, S.C., Adam Leath from Fort Myers, Fla., and Kyle Held from Jackson, Mo., with the water rescue boat.
Carol Guzy for NPR
On a recent afternoon, photographer Carol Guzy set out with rescuers from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. They were searching for animals in trouble in the flooded area of Maxton, near Lumberton.
Carol Guzy for NPR
toggle caption
Adam Leath carries a nervous dog. Other rescuers call him a "dog whisperer."
Carol Guzy for NPR
hide caption
Adam Leath carries a nervous dog. Other rescuers call him a "dog whisperer."
Carol Guzy for NPR
"It's a magnificent feeling to be able to be in a position to help a community recover," ASPCA rescuer Adam Leath told Guzy. Leath has become known among fellow rescuers as the "dog whisperer" because of his skill at comforting frightened canines.
Carol Guzy for NPR
toggle caption
Adam Leath (left) is exhausted after a long day of rescues in sweltering heat. On right is his colleague Manny Maciel.
Carol Guzy for NPR
hide caption
Adam Leath (left) is exhausted after a long day of rescues in sweltering heat. On right is his colleague Manny Maciel.
Carol Guzy for NPR
It's not just dogs and cats that need help – in recent days, teams have rescued a number of different species, such as pigs, chickens, horses, and even a peacock. According to the ASPCA, at least 550 animals have been assisted due to Hurricane Florence.
On this day, Leath and the other rescuers save several dogs in dangerous positions.
Carol Guzy for NPR
toggle caption
Leath comforts a scared dog.
Carol Guzy for NPR
hide caption
Leath comforts a scared dog.
Carol Guzy for NPR
During one rescue, the organization was contacted by the neighbor of a dog owner who had evacuated.
"The dog was chained inside of a pen and the rising floodwater certainly made for a very hazardous environment for that dog," Leath said. He said the neighbor had cut the fence open and asked the rescuers to shelter the animal and search for the dog's owner.
Carol Guzy for NPR
toggle caption
A resident cut a hole in the fence of his neighbor's submerged kennel to let the dog out for rescue.
Carol Guzy for NPR
hide caption
A resident cut a hole in the fence of his neighbor's submerged kennel to let the dog out for rescue.
Carol Guzy for NPR
For every animal they rescue, Leath said, they bring it to a shelter. They also "place placards on each of the doors where we retrieve animals from, so that whomever might be returning has a great chance of being able to be reunited with their lost pets," he said.
Carol Guzy for NPR
toggle caption
Leath calms another nervous dog in need of assistance.
Carol Guzy for NPR
hide caption
Leath calms another nervous dog in need of assistance.
Carol Guzy for NPR
In another rescue, Leath said that they received a call from a resident who reported three dogs that were trying to stay dry on their evacuated neighbor's porch.
"It was the only dry place," he said. "They had numerous feet of water. ... As we were walking up you could see just how frightened these dogs were."
Carol Guzy for NPR
toggle caption
Rescuer Kyle Held gets kisses from an appreciative dog he rescued.
Carol Guzy for NPR
hide caption
Rescuer Kyle Held gets kisses from an appreciative dog he rescued.
Carol Guzy for NPR
Leath said that in some cases, pet owners who left animals behind will ask the rescuers to simply look in on the animals to ensure they are still safe.
Carol Guzy for NPR
toggle caption
Rescuer Jasmine Holsinger with a happy dog.
Carol Guzy for NPR
hide caption
Rescuer Jasmine Holsinger with a happy dog.
Carol Guzy for NPR
"For me, this is what the work is all about — the ability to provide help to helpless victims in such a devastating situation, which also helps for the recovery for a community and the recovery for each individual family," he said.
Carol Guzy for NPR
toggle caption
Holsinger carries a dog to safety.
Carol Guzy for NPR
hide caption
Holsinger carries a dog to safety.
Carol Guzy for NPR
Shelters across the area impacted by Florence are overwhelmed by animals. NPR's Brian Mann visited a shelter in Wilmington, N.C., housing more than 100 dogs and dozens of cats.
Carol Guzy for NPR
toggle caption
Maciel (left) and Holsinger at the water rescue boat.
Carol Guzy for NPR
hide caption
Maciel (left) and Holsinger at the water rescue boat.
Carol Guzy for NPR
"We have a lot of animals here and we keep getting them," Nancy Ryan, who works at the shelter, told Mann. "People left them pre-storm when they were leaving town and of course, they can't really get back to town to get them, so they're still here. And now we have some coming after, people that had abandoned their animals in flooded yards."
Carol Guzy for NPR
toggle caption
A pup who was reported and placed on a porch by a neighbor.
Carol Guzy for NPR
hide caption
A pup who was reported and placed on a porch by a neighbor.
Carol Guzy for NPR
Other shelters were forced to evacuate all their animals, Elaine Smith of Cumberland County Animal Control told Mann.
Carol Guzy for NPR
toggle caption
It wasn't immediately clear who the dogs rescued from the porch belonged to.
Carol Guzy for NPR
hide caption
It wasn't immediately clear who the dogs rescued from the porch belonged to.
Carol Guzy for NPR
"When you have 225 animals to evacuate, you cannot wait," she said. "We were very brisk about it, but it took us two hours to get all the animals loaded and out of the building."
Carol Guzy for NPR
toggle caption
Some of the animals rescued by the ASPCA are kept at a staging area at fairgrounds in Lumberton, N.C.
Carol Guzy for NPR
hide caption
Some of the animals rescued by the ASPCA are kept at a staging area at fairgrounds in Lumberton, N.C.
Carol Guzy for NPR
It's worth noting that one person has found themselves in legal trouble after assisting animals belonging to storm evacuees. As USA Today reported, Wayne County resident Tammie Hedges was arrested after caring for 17 cats and 10 dogs. The newspaper states that she was working on converting a warehouse into a shelter, but "her facility was not legally registered as a shelter."
Carol Guzy for NPR
toggle caption
A pig was rescued swimming in floodwaters.
Carol Guzy for NPR
hide caption
A pig was rescued swimming in floodwaters.
Carol Guzy for NPR
The ASPCA has a number of tips for how to keep pets safe during a storm.
Carol Guzy for NPR
toggle caption
It's not just dogs and cats that need rescuing from the floodwaters caused by Florence.
Carol Guzy for NPR
hide caption
It's not just dogs and cats that need rescuing from the floodwaters caused by Florence.
Carol Guzy for NPR
Chief among them: Never leave pets behind. And in particular, never tie animals up to poles or trees, because they would not be able to escape to higher ground if floodwaters rush in.
Carol Guzy for NPR
toggle caption
A rescued horse is cared for at a staging area in Lumberton.
Carol Guzy for NPR
hide caption
A rescued horse is cared for at a staging area in Lumberton.
Carol Guzy for NPR
The organization also recommends that pets wear ID tags and have an implanted micro-chip.
Carol Guzy/Carol Guzy for NPR
toggle caption
Holsinger comforts a scared, rescued dog.
Carol Guzy/Carol Guzy for NPR
hide caption
Holsinger comforts a scared, rescued dog.
Carol Guzy/Carol Guzy for NPR