W. Kaumau Bell Makes His First Trip To Africa For Bourdain's 'Parts Unknown' Rachel Martin talks to Bell, host of CNN's United Shades of America, about traveling to Kenya with Anthony Bourdain for Parts Unknown. The show's final season premiered shortly after Bourdain died.

W. Kaumau Bell Makes His First Trip To Africa For Bourdain's 'Parts Unknown' W. Kaumau Bell Makes His First Trip To Africa For Bourdain's 'Parts Unknown' W. Kaumau Bell Makes His First Trip To Africa For Bourdain's 'Parts Unknown' Audio will be available later today. Rachel Martin talks to Bell, host of CNN's United Shades of America, about traveling to Kenya with Anthony Bourdain for Parts Unknown. The show's final season premiered shortly after Bourdain died. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor