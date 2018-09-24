Wilco's Jeff Tweedy Announces Solo Album 'Warm' With Jeff Tweedys

"Some Birds" features Wilco's Jeff Tweedy (along with one or two additional Jeff Tweedys in the music video, directed by Seth Henrikson) comfortably in his element. Dry, winking lyrics and warm guitar passages walk the line of wry humor without slipping a step toward sardonic. Tweedy is laughing, and he's invited his audience in on the joke.

That audience is part of the impetus behind Tweedy's new solo LP, Warm. "Jeff is our great, wry, American consolation poet," George Saunders wrote in the liner notes, now published in the New Yorker. "Jeff told me once that what he's trying to communicate to his listener is, 'You're O.K. You're not alone. I'm singing to you, but I also hear you.'"

Produced and recorded by Tweedy — with help from his son Spencer Tweedy, plus Glenn Kotche and Tom Schtick-- Warm follows 2017's Together at Last, which featured stripped-down versions of Wilco, Loose Fur and Golden Smog songs.

Warm comes out Nov. 30 via dBpm Records. Jeff Tweedy's memoir, Let's Go (So We Can Come Back), comes out Nov. 13 via Penguin Random House.