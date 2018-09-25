Accessibility links
New Zealand Prime Minister's Baby Makes History At U.N. General Assembly Jacinda Ardern arrived in New York with her three-month-old daughter, Neve, who has become the first-ever infant to attend the annual gathering of member nations.
NPR logo New Zealand Prime Minister's Baby Makes History At U.N. General Assembly

NPRWorld

Many Stories, One World

World

New Zealand Prime Minister's Baby Makes History At U.N. General Assembly

Dina Kesbeh

Enlarge this image

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern sits with her baby Neve before speaking at the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit during the 73rd U.N. General Assembly in New York on Monday. Carlo Allegri/Reuters hide caption

toggle caption
Carlo Allegri/Reuters

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern sits with her baby Neve before speaking at the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit during the 73rd U.N. General Assembly in New York on Monday.

Carlo Allegri/Reuters

Jacinda Ardern has been making waves since becoming New Zealand's prime minister nearly a year ago.

She's the youngest premier in a century in a half in the country, and one of just three women to ever hold the post. Ardern is only the second sitting head of government to give birth while in office (after Pakistan's Benazir Bhutto). And, following the arrival of her daughter, Neve, she took six weeks maternity leave, handing the business of governing to her deputy.

Now it's little Neve's turn to make history. At just three months, she is said to be the youngest person to ever attend the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

New Zealand's Prime Minister Ready To Return To Duties After Maternity Leave

Asia

New Zealand's Prime Minister Ready To Return To Duties After Maternity Leave

Time magazine reports that Ardern, flew out to New York with her partner, Clarke Gayford and Neve, delivering a speech on Monday night at the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit, with Neve nestled in the front row.

Gayford posted a photo on Twitter of Neve's security pass, which read "first baby."

In his Tweet he says, "I wish I could have captured the startled look on Japanese delegation inside UN yesterday who walked into a meeting room in the middle of a nappy change."

Ardern tells The Guardian, "I have the ability to take my child to work, there's not many places you can do that. I am not the gold standard for bringing up a child in this current environment because there are things about my circumstances that are not the same."

Enlarge this image

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern kisses her baby Neve in the General Assembly Hall at the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit during the 73rd United Nations General Assembly in New York, U.S. Carlo Allegri/REUTERS hide caption

toggle caption
Carlo Allegri/REUTERS

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern kisses her baby Neve in the General Assembly Hall at the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit during the 73rd United Nations General Assembly in New York, U.S.

Carlo Allegri/REUTERS

A new rule in New Zealand allows any government minister with a baby to travel with a nanny or caregiver at government expense. Even so, Ardern told The New Zealand Herald, that she doesn't expect taxpayers to foot the bill for Gayford's travel while he cares for Neve.

"There is no spousal programme for this, so we just made a judgement call that we would cover his travel for this trip. He will be going to some things, but he's primarily traveling to care for Neve," she tells the Herald.

Whether or not Neve will make more appearances at other official events in New York isn't known. Ardern told the Herald, they were "playing it by ear."

NPRWorld

Many Stories, One World