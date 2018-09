Sessions To Meet With State Attorneys General About Social Media U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions meets Tuesday with a group of state attorneys general to talk about the power of the tech industry, and allegations of anti-conservative bias on social media.

Sessions To Meet With State Attorneys General About Social Media Technology Sessions To Meet With State Attorneys General About Social Media Sessions To Meet With State Attorneys General About Social Media Audio will be available later today. U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions meets Tuesday with a group of state attorneys general to talk about the power of the tech industry, and allegations of anti-conservative bias on social media. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor